Brokerages Anticipate EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.54 Million

Brokerages expect EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) to announce sales of $155.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.30 million to $156.90 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $144.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $603.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.96 million to $604.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $656.13 million, with estimates ranging from $649.08 million to $661.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $122.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on EVOP. ValuEngine lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.51.

EVOP stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.62.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $55,600.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,041,140. Insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

