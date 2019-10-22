BRK (OTCMKTS:BRKK) Shares Up 33.3%

BRK Inc (OTCMKTS:BRKK)’s share price shot up 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 52,036,769 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 30,643,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About BRK (OTCMKTS:BRKK)

BRK, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and sale of blind repair kits. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

