Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $106,911,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 28.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,150,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,381 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 236.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,412 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,736,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,090,000 after purchasing an additional 742,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,800,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,212,000 after purchasing an additional 622,563 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $58.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Argus downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

