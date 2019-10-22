Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 6,029 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $293,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $284,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 96.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $251,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

