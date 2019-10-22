Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 8,960 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 101.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 220.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 189.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE EIX opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.10. Edison International has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.613 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edison International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.