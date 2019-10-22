Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 5,121 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP John L. Dangelo sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $100,477.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,213.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.96, for a total transaction of $167,263.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,966.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,828 shares of company stock worth $770,668. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $154.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $176.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

