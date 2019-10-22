Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $168.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

