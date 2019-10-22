BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered BRAMBLES LTD/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BXBLY opened at $16.87 on Monday. BRAMBLES LTD/S has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77.

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

