Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.89

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $3.90. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 201 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCLI shares. ValuEngine cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $87.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). On average, analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics news, Director Irit Arbel sold 13,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $48,928.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,371.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,197 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.60% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

