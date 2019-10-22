Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 28,275 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.5% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $121,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 45.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.8% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $176.43 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $187.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

