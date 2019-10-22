Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 700 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total value of $983,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,402.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.74, for a total value of $1,693,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,987.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,670 shares of company stock valued at $33,420,945. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $227.21 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $230.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup set a $159.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

