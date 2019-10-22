Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Watts Water Technologies worth $21,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.26 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

WTS stock opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $100.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average of $89.35.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

