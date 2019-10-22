Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.25% of FactSet Research Systems worth $23,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 217,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 213,718 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,415,000 after acquiring an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $250.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.31 and a 1 year high of $305.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.01.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.08.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total value of $21,214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,199,712.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.30, for a total transaction of $320,575.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,558 shares of company stock valued at $22,152,389. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

