Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 833.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,022.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,996.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,880.66. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,081.81. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $20.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,900.00 price target (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,087.41.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

