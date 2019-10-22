Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,789 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 17,037 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.35% of Performance Food Group worth $16,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,789 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,259 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

NYSE PFGC opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $746,865.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,145.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $356,682.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,662.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,348. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

