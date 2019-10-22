Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $139.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 target price on Boston Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 5,758.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,485,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,151,683,000 after purchasing an additional 237,363,784 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 203.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,648,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,616,000 after purchasing an additional 45,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,954,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Boston Properties by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,801,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,357,000 after purchasing an additional 372,110 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $130.84. 679,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $107.84 and a 12 month high of $140.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average of $131.54.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $733.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

