BOScoin (BOS) Price Hits $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $15,638.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 977,944,050 coins and its circulating supply is 693,091,206 coins. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

