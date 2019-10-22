Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNE shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Bonterra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$3.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.32. The company has a market cap of $121.54 million and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.68. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.57 and a 1 year high of C$16.62.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$51.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Bonterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.27 per share, with a total value of C$42,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,804,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,239,977.21. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,800 shares of company stock worth $167,098.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

