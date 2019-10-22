BoatPilot Token (NAVY) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One BoatPilot Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin and DDEX. During the last week, BoatPilot Token has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. BoatPilot Token has a market cap of $65,819.00 and $1,161.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BoatPilot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00224246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.58 or 0.01319000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00033817 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00090237 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BoatPilot Token Profile

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 tokens. BoatPilot Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boatpilot . The official website for BoatPilot Token is boatpilot.io . BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io . The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BoatPilot Token Token Trading

BoatPilot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoatPilot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoatPilot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoatPilot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoatPilot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoatPilot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.