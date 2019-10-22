Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Blue Apron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.47.

Shares of Blue Apron stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $119.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. Blue Apron’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $33,372.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,409 shares of company stock valued at $60,040. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the second quarter valued at $1,774,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the second quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Apron (APRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.