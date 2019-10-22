Blox Market Cap Tops $8.96 Million (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Blox has a market cap of $8.96 million and $136,097.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blox has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blox token can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, HitBTC and Gatecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00225822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.01330975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00032617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090393 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blox Profile

Blox was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blox is blox.io . Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blox

Blox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Mercatox, HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

