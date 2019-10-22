Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Lowered to $22.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 105.54% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,715,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,452,000 after buying an additional 587,697 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,851,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,931,000 after buying an additional 178,191 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,089,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,516,000 after buying an additional 60,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at about $33,037,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

