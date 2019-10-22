Blockparty (BOXX Token) (BOXX) Market Capitalization Tops $450,378.00

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network and UPbit. In the last seven days, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a market capitalization of $450,378.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00226088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.01319696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000782 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00032298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00090520 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blockparty (BOXX Token)

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official website is www.goblockparty.com . Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty . The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blockparty (BOXX Token)

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

