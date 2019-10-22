BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.70. 124,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 177,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.