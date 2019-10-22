BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 506 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTR. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Aqua America in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,972,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aqua America by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,785,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,636,000 after buying an additional 3,475,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aqua America by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,892,000 after buying an additional 3,264,786 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aqua America in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,118,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Aqua America in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Aqua America in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC set a $46.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

In other Aqua America news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III acquired 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $49,982.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,012. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III acquired 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,973.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,247.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Aqua America stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.65. 30,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.35. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.07 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

