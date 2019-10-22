BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 361 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.3% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 98,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 115,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,099,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 32,439 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,812,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.73.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

