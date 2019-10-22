BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,551 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,327,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,497,000 after acquiring an additional 169,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after acquiring an additional 481,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,137,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,720,000 after acquiring an additional 42,045 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,438,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,002,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.92.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $8.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,799,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,290. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.97. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.05. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

