BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,613,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,795 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,038,000 after purchasing an additional 83,454 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,760,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 164,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,607,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.22. 3,520,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,524,211. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

