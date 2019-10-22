BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,782 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $779,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,985 shares of company stock valued at $892,245. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,681. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

