Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUS. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd in the second quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 30.6% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 184,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 43,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd in the second quarter worth about $320,000.

Get Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd alerts:

Shares of MUS opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

About Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.