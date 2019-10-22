BlackRock Inc. Sells 34,585 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,360 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 34,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 3,720.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 110,245 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 214,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHP. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of BHP opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. BHP Group Ltd has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $59.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

