BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,225,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 220,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.52% of Aduro BioTech worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADRO. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 63.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 32.0% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 239,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 21.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

ADRO opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. Aduro BioTech Inc has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 624.51% and a negative return on equity of 68.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADRO. ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.01.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $40,738.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,926 shares in the company, valued at $387,663.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 52,185 shares of company stock valued at $68,362 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.