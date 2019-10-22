BlackRock Inc. Purchases 32,795 Shares of Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.53% of Clipper Realty worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 202,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on Clipper Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. Clipper Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.08 million. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clipper Realty Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

