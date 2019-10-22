BlackRock Inc. Has $8.60 Million Stock Position in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.14% of Synalloy worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the second quarter valued at about $596,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 391.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 68,859 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNL opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. Synalloy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

