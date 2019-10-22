BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 913,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,999 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.58% of RigNet worth $9,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of RigNet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of RigNet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RigNet by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RigNet by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on RigNet in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on RigNet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

RNET stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. RigNet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 34.33% and a negative net margin of 29.07%.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

