BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $91.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.95 and a fifty-two week high of $92.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.246 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

