BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) Position Raised by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 24.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 34.6% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 55,631 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 9.5% in the third quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 480,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 18.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 81,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the second quarter valued at $135,000.

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Separately, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in a report on Friday.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

