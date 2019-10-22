Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackline from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. First Analysis started coverage on Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ BL traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Blackline has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackline will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $1,095,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Blackline by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackline in the second quarter worth $5,390,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Blackline by 30.4% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 466,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,949,000 after acquiring an additional 108,655 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Blackline in the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Blackline by 33.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,906,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,018,000 after acquiring an additional 481,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

