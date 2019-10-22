BitStation Market Cap Reaches $28,578.00 (BSTN)

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, BitStation has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. BitStation has a market capitalization of $28,578.00 and $2.00 worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitStation token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00224146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.01311312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00034055 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00090095 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitStation Profile

BitStation launched on March 11th, 2018. BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,704,185,603 tokens. BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitStation is www.bitstation.co

BitStation Token Trading

BitStation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitStation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitStation using one of the exchanges listed above.

