Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $158.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00041198 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.86 or 0.06014659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000261 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00043873 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

