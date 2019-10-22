Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,750 by Analysts at FinnCap

Bioventix (LON:BVXP) had its target price raised by FinnCap from GBX 3,700 ($48.35) to GBX 3,750 ($49.00) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a corporate rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of BVXP opened at GBX 3,150 ($41.16) on Monday. Bioventix has a 12-month low of GBX 2,701.85 ($35.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,100 ($53.57). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,692.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,788.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.47 million and a P/E ratio of 29.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $30.00. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Bioventix PLC manufactures and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for use in blood-testing machines in hospitals and other labs worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications.

