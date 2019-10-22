BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BioMerieux SA (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.05 and last traded at $83.05, approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $83.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.85.

About BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

bioMérieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that involves culturing biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as measures the specific biomarkers of various pathologies, such as metabolic, hormonal, infectious, etc.

