Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the identification and development of orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. The company’s pipeline includes BHV-0223, which is a formulation of a glutamate-modulating agent; BHV-4157, which is a new chemical entity that modulates glutamate and BHV-5000, which is an in-licensed investigational agent of the Company targeting N-Methyl-D-Aspartate receptor antagonism which are in clinical trial stage. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is based in NEW HAVEN, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BHVN. Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $87.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.36.

NYSE BHVN traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.14. 12,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.32.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.26). Analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elyse Stock sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $36,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.65 per share, with a total value of $188,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,587,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,423,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

