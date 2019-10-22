BidiPass (BDP) Price Tops $0.0284 on Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One BidiPass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. BidiPass has a market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $93,924.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00041661 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.31 or 0.06116512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000265 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00043845 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,969,777 tokens. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

