BidaskClub Lowers CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Hold

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of CDNA opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. CareDx has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative net margin of 38.29% and a negative return on equity of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. Analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,931,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

