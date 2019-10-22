BidaskClub Downgrades SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Buy

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

SEIC stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,507. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.20. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $42.27 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,168.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $578,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,423. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

