BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 1,850 at Credit Suisse Group

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.22) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 1,940 ($25.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,075 ($27.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,995 ($26.07) to GBX 1,860 ($24.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of BHP Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,796.07 ($23.47).
BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,603 ($20.95) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,725.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,835.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.16). The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
