BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 1,850 at Credit Suisse Group

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.22) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 1,940 ($25.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,075 ($27.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,995 ($26.07) to GBX 1,860 ($24.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of BHP Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,796.07 ($23.47).

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,603 ($20.95) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,725.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,835.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.16). The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03.

In other BHP Group news, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,713 ($22.38) per share, for a total transaction of £49,677 ($64,911.80).

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

