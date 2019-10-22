Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Now Covered by Cfra

Cfra started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.36.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.81.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 723,862 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $111,474,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 64,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $10,312,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 821,957 shares of company stock worth $127,169,948 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.