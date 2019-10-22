Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Stake Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,945 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Best Buy worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average is $69.46. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $68,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 407,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $27,315,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 408,913 shares of company stock worth $27,386,014. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

