Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €130.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €130.00 ($151.16) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €123.23 ($143.29).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €120.14 ($139.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.87 billion and a PE ratio of 42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. SAP has a 52-week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 52-week high of €125.00 ($145.35). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €109.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €110.91.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.